Parker County man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, then apologized, sheriff says

CAUTION: This report contains graphic descriptions.
SPRINGTOWN — A 78-year-old man was booked into Parker County jail Monday and faces two charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.
Fred Austin, a Springtown resident, faces charges of indecency with a child/sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child stemming from an incident in July, according to jail records.
The victim was taken to a camper parked on land in the 800 block of Old Reno Road in Reno on July 15 or thereabouts, according to an arrest warrant affidavit redacted to protect the victim’s privacy.
The girl told authorities in a forensic interview Aug. 6 that Austin took some medicine and lay down in the camper to rest, and that she lay down beside him.
He fondled her chest on top of and below her clothing, put his mouth on her breasts, touched and penetrated her vagina with his fingers and forced her to put her hand in his pants and touch his penis, according to the affidavit.
He then got on top of her and started “shaking and moaning,” according to the affidavit. When he stopped, he asked the girl if she wanted to go for a walk with him, which is what they usually do when they go to the camper.
She said she just wanted to go home, and Austin apologized to her, saying that his partner doesn’t “fool around” with him any more, according to the affidavit.
Austin had previously been jailed in Parker County in 2003 for deadly conduct after he discharged a firearm in public, according to jail records.
