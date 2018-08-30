Fred Austin
Fred Austin Courtesy Parker County Sheriff's Office
Fred Austin Courtesy Parker County Sheriff's Office

Weatherford Star-Telegram

Parker County man sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl, then apologized, sheriff says

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

August 30, 2018 10:59 AM

CAUTION: This report contains graphic descriptions.

SPRINGTOWN — A 78-year-old man was booked into Parker County jail Monday and faces two charges of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl, according to the Parker County Sheriff’s Office.

Fred Austin, a Springtown resident, faces charges of indecency with a child/sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child stemming from an incident in July, according to jail records.

The victim was taken to a camper parked on land in the 800 block of Old Reno Road in Reno on July 15 or thereabouts, according to an arrest warrant affidavit redacted to protect the victim’s privacy.

The girl told authorities in a forensic interview Aug. 6 that Austin took some medicine and lay down in the camper to rest, and that she lay down beside him.

He fondled her chest on top of and below her clothing, put his mouth on her breasts, touched and penetrated her vagina with his fingers and forced her to put her hand in his pants and touch his penis, according to the affidavit.

He then got on top of her and started “shaking and moaning,” according to the affidavit. When he stopped, he asked the girl if she wanted to go for a walk with him, which is what they usually do when they go to the camper.

She said she just wanted to go home, and Austin apologized to her, saying that his partner doesn’t “fool around” with him any more, according to the affidavit.

Austin had previously been jailed in Parker County in 2003 for deadly conduct after he discharged a firearm in public, according to jail records.

Police in Garland are looking for a man who drove this car near the 1300 block of Northwest Hwy on July 13. Police say the driver is suspected of threatening and sexually assaulting a child.

By

A 12-year-old girl is in the hospital awaiting a new heart to repair the damage done to her heart during a brutal attack she endured while walking to a school bus. Her father said she is walking now, but remains in serious condition.

By

Anne Marie Miller speaks about her relationship with a youth pastor she now describes as a pedophile

By

  Comments  