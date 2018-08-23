Knock, knock. Who’s there? A man calling himself ‘Jesus Christ’ who wanted them out

A man who called himself “Jesus Christ” was arrested early Wednesday and accused of criminal trespass when he continued to bang on the door of a neighbor’s home.

Authorities identified the suspect as Kenneth Boaz Elliston, 47, of Weatherford.

He did no harm, authorities said, and was ordered released Wednesday after spending a few hours in the Parker County Jail. He could not be reached for comment.

Deputies were called to the home in the 100 block of Jenny Lane at 12:30 a.m. about a suspicious person.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

A 28-year-old woman told deputies that she and her husband were awakened earlier Tuesday night by someone banging on their front door. By the time her husband got to the door, the person had left.

The woman saw her neighbor, later identified as Elliston, standing in his front yard and she said she believed he was the one who had knocked on their door.

Later, at about 11 p.m. Tuesday, the woman said there was another loud bang and Elliston was on their front porch. Elliston started yelling that they were in his home, the house of Christ and he was Jesus Christ, according to an arrest report. He also told them they had to leave.

The woman’s husband told Elliston to get off their property and not to come back.

At 12:19 a.m. Wednesday, there was another loud banging on their front door. Elliston was at the door, identified himself as Jesus Christ and said he had a contract for their home, the woman told authorities.

She called 911.

Once deputies arrived, Elliston would not cooperate with authorities because they kept calling him Kenneth instead of “Jesus Christ,” according to the arrest report. Elliston told the deputies he had a contract on that home and he wanted the couple out.

Elliston was arrested when deputies determined that he was not going to leave the couple alone.

Elliston was ordered released Wednesday and no other action was taken.