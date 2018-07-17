Patrick Birch Calvert was convicted of conspiring with six other people to steal between $30,000 and $150,000 worth of vehicles, trailers, and tools from various Parker and Young County victims and sentenced to 25 years in prison.
Patrick Birch Calvert was convicted of conspiring with six other people to steal between $30,000 and $150,000 worth of vehicles, trailers, and tools from various Parker and Young County victims and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Star-Telegram archived photo
Patrick Birch Calvert was convicted of conspiring with six other people to steal between $30,000 and $150,000 worth of vehicles, trailers, and tools from various Parker and Young County victims and sentenced to 25 years in prison. Star-Telegram archived photo

Weatherford Star-Telegram

‘Stealing stuff from kids is ... a really sorry thing to do.’ Jury agrees in 8 minutes

By Mitch Mitchell

mitchmitchell@star-telegram.com

July 17, 2018 08:05 PM

WEATHERFORD

His trial lasted a week but a jury took only 8 minutes to convict a 42-year-old Weatherford man charged with engaging in organized criminal activity.

The jury took another 20 minutes on Monday to impose a 25-year sentence and a $10,000 fine for the accused, Patrick Birch Calvert.

Calvert was convicted of conspiring with six other people to steal between $30,000 and $150,000 worth of vehicles, trailers, and tools from various Parker and Young County victims between November 2015 and February 2016, according to a news release from the Parker County District Attorney’s Office.

Calvert was what people normally call a “fence,” said Susan Pruett, the Parker County prosecutor who tried the case with Abby Placke, Parker County assistant district attorney. Fences typically sell stolen goods to the public.

Many of the prosecution’s witnesses were not angels and had criminal records themselves, Placke said.

“However, that is the kind of person who would associate with Mr. Calvert and who would bring him stolen items,” Placke said. “We did our best to corroborate that evidence with phone records, OfferUp.com and Ebay.com postings by Mr. Calvert, and DNA evidence tying him to a chopped up box truck.”

Calvert will not be eligible for release from prison on parole until 2028, said Jeff Swain, who is also a Parker County assistant district attorney.

“Among the things that Mr. Calvert was involved in stealing was a trailer that kids with the Peaster High School FFA manufactured and used in various shows,” Swain said. “Honestly, stealing stuff from kids is just a really sorry thing to do.”

Mitch Mitchell: 817-390-7752, @mitchmitchel3

An officer that became ill while on duty was saved by an unexpected group of people, the inmates he was in charge of watching at the Parker County District Court holding cell in Texas. The inmates escaped their holding cell on June 23, 2016 when t

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  