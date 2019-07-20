Northeast Tarrant
Man with autism, 24, reported missing in Bedford
A 24-year-old man with autism has been reported missing in Bedford.
Joshua Evans Coughlin was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Harwood Road and Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford police said in a press release. He has autism, police said, and requires direct supervision.
He was reportedly wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans. He has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.
Anyone with information on Coughlin is asked to call Bedford police at 817-952-2127.
