Man with autism, 24, reported missing in Bedford

Joshua Evans Coughlin was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Harwood Road and Forest Ridge Drive in Bedford, police said. He reportedly has autism and requires direct supervision. Bedford Police Department

A 24-year-old man with autism has been reported missing in Bedford.

Joshua Evans Coughlin was last seen around 7:30 p.m. Friday in the area of Harwood Road and Forest Ridge Drive, Bedford police said in a press release. He has autism, police said, and requires direct supervision.

He was reportedly wearing a plaid shirt and blue jeans. He has brown hair and brown eyes, police said.

Anyone with information on Coughlin is asked to call Bedford police at 817-952-2127.