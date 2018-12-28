Northeast Tarrant

A 34-year-old man died after losing control of his vehicle on a freeway, police say

By Stephen English

December 28, 2018 08:40 AM

Mohamed Fadhil died late Thursday night in a freeway accident, authorities said.
Mohamed Fadhil died late Thursday night in a freeway accident, authorities said. Courtesy: McClatchy Co.
HURST

Officers continue to investigate the cause of an accident that killed a North Richland Hills resident late Thursday night, police say.

The man, identified by the Tarrant County medical examiner as 34-year-old Mohamed Fadhil, was pronounced dead shortly before 11 p.m. at the scene of the wreck in the 1100 block of Northeast Loop 820 in Hurst.

Fadhil was the only occupant of the vehicle. No other vehicles were involved in the accident, police say.

The vehicle slid off the roadway and struck a pillar supporting a bridge, Assistant Police Chief Billy Keadle said.

The exit ramp from southbound 820 to Pipeline Road and Glenview Drive was closed for about four hours while police investigated the crash.

The medical examiner had not yet reported Fadhil’s cause of death as of Friday morning.

