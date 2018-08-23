Texas students sing happy birthday to a deaf student using sign language
A classroom full of students from Primrose School of Bedford, which is just east of Fort Worth, surprised a 7-year-old non-verbal student on his birthday by singing happy birthday to him through sign language.
Cellphone video from a neighbor shows a North Texas man being dragged away by Lewisville police after the man was shot by a Good Samaritan for allegedly beating and stabbing his small child to death on Sunday afternoon.
Police in Grand Prairie reported that 21-year-old man was found with a gunshot wound just after midnight on Thursday. Security video from a nearby business showed a male running west bound on Sara Jane Parkway after the shooting.
Grand Prairie police said the bicyclist was struck by a mid-2000, 4-door, gray Chevrolet sedan, with damage to the area around the passenger side headlight, which proceeded northbound on S. Belt Line Road near I-20 around 6 a.m. on Sunday morning.
The video by Grapevine police on July 3, features an officer dousing himself with water in slow motion then he proceeds to whip a chair around, while singing "What A Feeling," by Irene Cara from the 1983 hit movie 'Flashdance.'
The video by Grapevine police on July 3, features an officer dousing himself with water in slow motion then he proceeds to whip a chair around, while singing "What A Feeling," by Irene Cara from the 1983 hit movie 'Flashdance.'
On the eve of July 4th, the Southlake Stars and Stripes captivates onlookers Tuesday night at Southlake Town Square. However, the show had to be cut short after about 12 minutes because of high winds in the area.
Colleyville police are looking for help identifying the man in this video in connection with a rash of high-end jewelry thefts. The thefts have been reported at Lifetime Fitness Centers in Colleyville, Dallas and Plano.