If you think the water tastes funny in Hurst, you’re not alone

People living in south Hurst have probably noticed that the water has a funny taste, but officials say it’s safe to drink.





Greg Dickens, the executive director of public works, said the city is keeping costs down by pumping water from six wells and mixing it with water that Hurst purchases from Fort Worth. High temperatures and low rainfall are bringing a high demand for water.

The well water has a different taste that some aren’t used to, he said, but things should be back to normal by early next week.

Hurst is replacing a pump motor on the city’s largest well, which means the water will have to be chlorinated to meet state and federal safety guidelines.

