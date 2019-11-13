While Shops at Broad keeps growing, here’s the latest on Mansfield apartment scene

A public gathering space, outdoor bar and splash pad are among amenities shown in the artist rendering for the Pavilion District of the Shops at Broad project in Mansfield. Geyer Morris

Construction on the four-story, 320-unit apartment complex in the Shops at Broad could start in mid-2020, adding much-needed foot traffic to the mixed-use center.

The apartments, which met strong opposition from neighbors, will take two years to build so the first units could be ready by 2022, said Steve May, principal with Bridgeview Real Estate, the company developing the apartments.

Nearby residents collected signatures for a petition to put the entire Shops at Broad project on the ballot in 2016 in an effort to kill the apartment project but Mansfield tossed it out, saying zoning changes can’t be changed through elections. That allowed the project to proceed.

Besides the apartments, what’s noticeably absent from the Shops at Broad so far is the pedestrian-friendly retail area that was promised in the heart of the 81-acre project. It was billed as a walkable promenade with shops, restaurants and patios to give that more upscale open-air mall feel that many wanted for the Shops at Broad.

CBRE, the company handling leasing for the project, said it’s still in the planning stages and there’s no timetable to build it right now. A 2-acre tract will be set aside for what they’re calling the “Pavilion District.”

“Need to get Flix Brewhouse up and operating as it sits across from it and will play a critical role from a traffic generation standpoint,” said Andrew Lehner, senior associate with CBRE.

Flix Brewhouse, a movie theater that also sells its own craft beer from an on-site brewery, will open in early 2020.

Jewelry store James Avery is scheduled to open in late 2019 or early 2020, as is MOD Pizza.

Four new restaurants have been announced: 54th Street Grill, McAlister’s deli, First Watch and Torchy’s Tacos. All will open in 2020.

They will join Belk Department Store, which opened last month, TJ Maxx and Starbucks that opened at the end of September and Academy Sports & Outdoors and At Home, which opened in 2018.

There’s also a 78,000-square-foot city-owned ice rink called the StarCenter and an 80,000-square-foot Fieldhouse USA, which hosts basketball and volleyball games.

Like the apartment complex, the StarCenter had its share of political drama as the city had a $2 million shortfall to pay for the rink. Mansfield solved the problem by doing a land swap with Geyer Morris, the developer of the Shops at Broad. Mansfield traded land it owned along the U.S. 287 frontage road for land where the StarCenter would be built. Also as part of the deal, Geyer Morris contributed $2 million to make up the shortfall for the StarCenter. Then, the costs for the StarCenter skyrocketed another $3 million and the opening of the center was delayed from 2017 to 2018.

Mansfield also recently hired Kimley-Horn and Associates to finalize the design for the Walnut Creek Linear Trail that will go along the northern edge of the Shops at Broad and eventually connect James McKnight Park West to the Oliver Nature Park.