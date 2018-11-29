After outcry from neighbors, Mansfield rejects big seven-building warehouse project

A proposal for a 2.8 million square-foot warehouse at Texas 360 and Lone Star Road died late Monday night, much to the surprise of neighbors.

The council got an earful from residents opposed to the project, complaining about the proximity to established neighborhoods like Mansfield National and new master-planned communities such as South Pointe.

The prospect of more than one truck a minute coming and going from the seven-building warehouse complex was especially concerning, as was the increased noise and pollution, residents said.

After three meetings, the council voted on a motion to deny the project. A yes vote being against the project, the council passed the motion 6-1 with Councilman Mike Leyman voting no.

Some in the crowd started booing after the vote, mistakenly believing the yes votes approved the project. Mayor David Cook hit the gavel to regain order.

“You just got what you asked for. The motion was to deny the project,” Cook said.

Many in the crowd laughed at the misunderstanding.

Dan Massey, who lives on Britton Road and owns a business nearby, would have been most impacted if the warehouse had been built.

“I couldn’t live there if this thing goes through. I’d have to move,” Massey said.

Kent Newsom, executive vice president for the developer, Logistics Property Company, said the developer did try to accommodate Massey by shifting the building that’s closest to his property and even made unsolicited offers to buy Massey out. LPC also offered to donate parkland for trails in the floodplain areas.

“You’ve got to have all kinds of uses to make a community go,” Newsom said. “We are a good part of that.”

But Massey rejected the offers.

Mansfield resident John Cox questioned why such a project would locate on the east side of town instead of the designated industrial parks on the city’s west side. He and many other residents were concerned about their homes losing value.

“Why don’t we locate it over there?” he asked. “There’s money involved with the developer but there’s money involved with me too from the standpoint of property values.”

Councilman Terry Moore said previously that the Texas 360 toll road just opened up and this is the first project to come along.

He envisions a hotel and conference center anchoring a mixed-use development to bring retail and restaurants to the area, complementing the existing Hawaiian Falls and Big League Dreams ballparks across the railroad tracks.

Contractor hired for Walnut Creek Linear Park

The next phase of the Walnut Creek Linear Park will take the trail east from Oliver Nature Park to Philip Thompson Park all the way to Texas 360.

The council approved a $2.1 million contract to hire Ratliff Hardscape to build the 1-mile-long trail. The trail will be funded by the Mansfield Park Facilities Development Corp.’s half-cent sales tax.

Councilman Casey Lewis cast the lone no vote for hiring the contractor.

“I’m voting no on this because i feel like with the timing the primary concern for parks right now is land acquisition,” Lewis said.

Cook countered that this project has already taken longer than anticipated because of land acquisition.

“I think the linear trail is one of the biggest attractions when people talk about quality of life,” Cook said. “It’s a very important piece for a lot of residents.”

Construction will start in early 2019 and be finished by the end of the year, said Matt Young, director of Parks and Recreation.

Future phases will take the trail under the highway to the city limits where Grand Prairie plans to build a new recreation center for Joe Pool Lake.

Moore asked when Mansfield could extend the Walnut Creek Linear Trail west of Town Park to the city’s future dog park on West Broad Street and McClendon Park East and West near the western city limits.

Young said the city will have to acquire land for that part of the trail and redesign the North Street bridge and railroad crossing before starting construction on it.

“We need to connect several other parcels in order to make that happen,” Young said.