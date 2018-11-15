Figure skaters warm up to ice at StarCenter Mansfield

Mansfield News-Mirror

Join the Christmas (and giving) spirit on this Mansfield holiday home tour

By Nicholas Sakelaris

Special to the Star-Telegram

November 15, 2018 06:40 PM

Tickets are on sale now for the Holiday Home Tour, a journey to six Mansfield homes that are decked out in Christmas decor.

The annual event hosted by the Mansfield Women’s Club will be from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 2. Tickets are $25 per person and can be purchased at Tom Thumb, 980 Highway N. 287, Merle Norman Cosmetics, 1219 E. Debbie Lane #113, and Poured Wine Bar, 1601 E. Debbie Lane #1105.

Proceeds go toward funding the Mansfield Women’s Club’s effort to improve the health, welfare and education of women and children through grants in 2019.

Each ticket comes with a map of the homes on the tour.

The tour can be a fun outing for companies and families and can also be given as a gift.

Since 1998, the Mansfield Women’s Club has given more than $650,000 back to the community, including the Arlington Women’s Shelter, Harvesting International Food Bank and Mansfield Cares.

Children under 12 are not permitted.

There will also be raffle tickets for sale. Prizes include a two-bedroom condo in Orlando for Spring Break, a $750 gift certificate and a condo of your choice of areas in the country.

For more information visit www.mansfieldwomensclub.com.

