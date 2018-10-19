State Rep. Bill Zedler speaks out against concrete plant
State Rep. Bill Zedler, R-Arlington, said the proposed concrete batch plant near Mansfield "not only will affect the air quality, but ... will impact the water quality, it will impact the roads, and finally it will impact the safety of children."
The Mansfield Star Center will hold its grand opening Aug. 30 with a ribbon cutting and youth hockey tournament. Other free events will be offered leading up the big event, including free public skates.
Mansfield, Texas hosted its annual Mansfield's Rockin' 4th of July event on July 3, 2015 at Big League Dreams. The event attracted an estimated 11,000 people for fun with inflatables, live music and a fireworks show.
Panther Island may be a phrase associated with rock concerts, but the $1.16 billion project is really all about flood control in Fort Worth's central city. As the region grows, Fort Worth needs to find a better way to safety store storm runoff.