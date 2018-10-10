This new Mansfield hospital will add 280 jobs, offer unique approach to patient care

Texas Health Resources has started construction on a new four-story, $150 million hospital with plans to open in late fall 2020.

Texas Health Mansfield will be a 192,400-square-foot hospital with 95 beds initially and a full range of medical services, including an emergency room and an 80,000-square-foot medical office building.

Located on U.S. 287 at Lone Star Road, the new hospital will be in the South Pointe development, just a few miles from Methodist Mansfield Medical Center.

Kirk King, executive vice president and operations leader for the Southwest for THR, said the population growth in Mansfield speaks for itself.

“We determined there’s a need for a hospital down there,” he said. “We considered several parcels of land. The campus will be very unique in Mansfield.”

THR, through a joint venture with Adventist Health System, closed on the 33-acre site at the southeast corner of Lone Star Road and U.S. 287 earlier this year.

Mansfield’s City Council approved the zoning for the facility over the summer.

The facility will bring 280 new jobs to Mansfield when it opens.

Services will include intensive care units, general surgery, women’s care, orthopedics, a pharmacy and interventional cardiology.

The new facility will have a patient-centric approach to design with wayfinding signs and an environment that encourages spiritual and emotional well-being.

“We’ve really been inspired and have incorporated the landscaping standards that the city of Mansfield demands,” he said. “It will have beautiful curb appeal.”

One floor of the hospital will be left as shell space for future expansion. They could expand the footprint south in the future.

“That’s a key component of the design,” King said. “The building is designed to grow.”

King estimates the hospital will expand again as demand warrants in the next decade.

The main entrance will be on Lone Star Road with a smaller entrance on a future north/south arterial street to the east. There will be no access from the highway frontage roads.

THR first partnered with Adventist Health System in 2012 when they collaborated on the Texas Health Huguley Hospital in Fort Worth. Texas Health Mansfield will be the second joint facility for the two faith-based groups.

“One of our strategic imperatives is about engaging consumers and putting them at the center of their care experience,” said Terry Shaw, CEO of Adventist Health. “This commitment manifests in the service standards we employ, spiritual care we offer, care navigation we provide and the tools we develop to help consumers engage in their care.”

Dr. Erica Sails is a family medicine physician who will open a practice in Mansfield area this fall and move to the Texas Health when it opens.

“I have a deep connection to the faith-based missions that these health systems have,” Sails said. “I believe it is my calling to provide excellent care to the Mansfield community that I love so much, and I am so proud to be one of the first physicians on the team.”

Arlington-based THR opened the 70,000-square-foot Texas Health Recovery & Wellness Center opened in August just three miles northwest of the future hospital site. That facility treats addiction and behavioral issues.

“It’s off to a great start. It’s a beautiful facility and one that reflects our organization’s commitment to providing behavioral health services in the market,” King said.

THR is building another hospital in Frisco that’s expected to open in late 2019.

Methodist Mansfield, which opened more than a decade ago, has gone through rapid expansions in recent years, adding a 110,000-square-foot patient tower with 118 beds and a new 82,000-square-foot professional office tower.

Methodist Health System broke ground this month on a $175 million hospital in Midlothian that’s also scheduled to open in 2020.

The facility will open with 44 beds with capacity to double that.

Methodist Midlothian will be about 11 miles southeast of Methodist Mansfield along U.S. 287 near the Midlothian ISD multi-purpose athletic complex.



