Big things are brewing in Mansfield, including craft beer, Academy and H-E-B

Dirty Job Brewing will triple its craft beer production in early 2019 and could add a kitchen with Americana-style food.

Just 14 months after opening, the brewery and taproom on Main Street in downtown Mansfield is pumping every drop of beer it can out of its modest 1.5 barrel brewing system. The brewery has produced more than 255 barrels, shipped kegs to restaurants and bars as far as Hillsboro and takes phone calls from new potential customers all the time.

“We are brewing constantly just to keep up with the little bit of distribution that we do and the taproom,” said Derek Hubenak, co-owner and founder of Dirty Job.

Dirty Job Brewing needed to expand and fast.

Whether it’s a locally owned brewery or the new Academy Sports + Outdoors, business is booming in Mansfield.

The Mansfield News-Mirror recently talked with Richard Nevins, interim director of the Mansfield Economic Development Corp., about new businesses, including the big box stores in the Shops at Broad and the long-awaited H-E-B.

“There’s always people looking,” Nevins said. “There’s a lot of interest in Mansfield and we continue to be a magnet for some of the higher-end retailers.”

Mansfield gives an assist to Dirty Job

Hubenak started Dirty Job with his wife, Lashawn, and friend Justin Watson by investing their savings and a small business loan. All of them work day jobs, too. So coming up with $30,000 to $50,000 to buy the new equipment presented a challenge.

That’s where the city of Mansfield stepped in.

Last month, the City Council approved a $20,000 forgivable loan to help Dirty Job Brewing get the equipment it needs. The funds came from the city’s general fund.

Hubenak said they plan to have a 5-barrel brewing system up and operating by January. They’ll also shift things around, installing the new brewers in the front. Then, the smaller system in back will be relocated to a second production site, which hasn’t been identified, yet. That frees up the back room to become a kitchen where they can make food, such as hamburgers, tacos and possibly stone fired pizzas.

The larger brewing system will increase Dirty Job’s production to more than 800 barrels a year. Hubenak said they could even start selling packaged beer to go from the tap room. A potential second site would give them room to grow, potentially increasing production to 20 times what they currently make.

Scaling up means Dirty Job will be sending its kegs all over Texas.

“All our kegs say Mansfield, Texas, on them,” Hubenak said. “Our whole point of being here was to be part of the foundation of historic Mansfield revitalization. Getting our name out there more and letting people know that there’s something like this to go to in the city of Mansfield brings a lot of enthusiasts and their friends to Mansfield.”

The craft beer business is competitive in North Texas so Hubenak said he feels fortunate to be in a position where he has to grow.

“We know how many breweries are out there already. We know how many are coming down the line,” Hubenak said. “We’re just happy we’ve been able to swim with the big boys. We’re really just looking forward to the growth we have coming.”

The schedule for the Shops at Broad

The StarCenter Mansfield has hosted hockey tournaments, public skates and figure skating performance since becoming the first building to open within the Shops at Broad.

After years of waiting, now it’s time for the first batch of retailers to open.

To the west of the StarCenter, At Home is scheduled to open Oct. 3, Nevins said. Then, on Oct. 15, Academy Sports + Outdoors is scheduled to open between the StarCenter and East Broad Street.

Flix Brewhouse will open a microbrewery and movie theater in late summer or early fall 2019 facing U.S. 287.





The mixed-use shopping center will also include about 300 apartments and other retail, including a walkable promenade with shops and restaurants.

The biggest headache for drivers now is the construction to widen East Broad Street from Cannon Drive to U.S. 287. The project was already several months behind schedule because of delays relocating utilities last year. Additional delays occurred over the summer when the contractor poured concrete that inspectors found didn’t meet city standards for drainage. The newly poured concrete had to be ripped up and repoured correctly, further delaying the project.

Originally, the contractor was supposed to be finished by Aug. 15, just in time for the start of school. Because of the delays, the contractor will be fined by the city for every day after Aug. 15.

All six lanes could be open by mid-November with the road completely finished by December, though recent rains could cause additional delays, said Raymond Coffman, city engineer. The city will get an updated schedule soon. When the project is completed, the city will assess damages for missing the August deadline, Coffman said.

The final road will include a permanent traffic signal at Regency Parkway and East Broad Street and dual left-turn lanes on East Broad Street at Cannon Drive.

Market Street center filling up fast

Market Street will be getting some new neighbors this month.

Zoes Kitchen, a fast casual restaurant, is set to open by the end of September along with Orange Theory Fitness, a gym.

Other tenants announced for the center include pet store Pet Supermarket, Mattison Avenue, a high-end spa, and Costa Vida, a restaurant.

Other development around Mansfield

Wendy’s opened recently on East Broad Street just north of Vernon Newsom Stadium. Denny’s is also close to opening between Wendy’s and Slim Chickens, Nevins said.

H-E-B has accelerated its plans after years of secrecy and waiting. Nevins said the grocery store could start construction at the southeast corner of U.S. 287 and East Broad Street in 2019 and be open by 2020.

“They’ve ramped up to open a year earlier than what was projected earlier,” Nevins said.

Across from the Market Street development, a new gourmet pie shop called Buttermilk Sky Pie Shop is planned in a new strip center. The company’s first location is in Colleyville.





In downtown Mansfield, Tacos & Avocados and By the Horns Brewery are working “fast and furious” to join Twisted Root in the Backyard development on South Main Street, Nevins said.