A 47-year-old Midlothian man died after he was ejected from his overturned truck

A man was killed Saturday after he lost control of his truck and flipped the vehicle several times in Mansfield.

Henry William, 47, of Midlothian, was thrown from his truck in the 100 block of U.S. 287 while he was traveling northbound toward the East Broad Street exit, according to a news release from the Mansfield Police Department.

A 45-year-old woman traveling in the truck with William was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital and is expected to survive, the release said.

Police said they do not believe William was wearing a seat belt when the wreck occurred about 10:45 a.m., the release said.

No other vehicles were involved in the wreck, the release said. The highway was shut down for three hours while authorities conducted their investigation.