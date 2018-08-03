Lace up those skates. Ice hockey is coming to Mansfield
The Mansfield Star Center will hold its grand opening Aug. 30 with a ribbon cutting and youth hockey tournament. Other free events will be offered leading up the big event, including free public skates.
Mansfield, Texas hosted its annual Mansfield's Rockin' 4th of July event on July 3, 2015 at Big League Dreams. The event attracted an estimated 11,000 people for fun with inflatables, live music and a fireworks show.
The Holy Fire continued to burn through the Cleveland National Forest on August 6, as seen from footage filmed from a Tanker 118 aircraft. The footage was filmed as fire retardant was dropped from the aircraft, the source said.
The Scorpions have gone 20-2 the past two seasons with district titles. South Hills was reclassified into a nine-team district, but after a successful off-season, the Scorpions are ready for the challenge this season.
For residents needing a job, counseling, or even some fresh vegetables, a mobile community center serves the Las Vegas Trail neighborhood with services residents need but don't always have transportation to find.
A 15-year-old boy shot and killed early Wednesday morning in east Fort Worth was an aspiring rapper who brought energy and spirit to everyone he met, relatives said. King Thomas III performed as KT Da 3rd and had songs on SoundCloud.