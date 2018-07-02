Texas Health Resources plans 83-bed hospital in Mansfield

Texas Health Resources plans to build an 83-bed hospital on U.S. 287 and Lone Star Road in the South Pointe development. It will feature an emergency department, patient rooms, intensive care units, women’s services, a surgery center, cardiovascular care and a pharmacy.
The 195,400-square-foot project would be Mansfield’s second hospital, the first, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center, opened in 2006 at East Broad Street and Matlock Road.
The four-story hospital is scheduled to open with 59 beds in the third quarter of 2020, said Jennifer Cull, associate principal at The Beck Group.
The third floor will be shell space for the remaining 24 patient beds that will be finished in the future.
The Arlington-based company opened the 70,000-square-foot Texas Health Recovery & Wellness Center last year on Miller Road and Texas 360. That in-patient facility treats addiction and behavioral health issues.
The new Texas Health Resources Hospital will open as an acute care hospital with more than 300 employees. That could grow to more than 350, Cull said.
The emergency department will have room to expand south as demand increases, Cull said.
There are also plans for a medical office building adjacent to the hospital that will come in under a separate plan. Schmidt said the goal is to open the offices at the same time as the hospital.
The main entrance to the hospital will be on Lone Star Road with a smaller entrance on a future north/south arterial street to the east — there will be no access from the highway frontage road.
Councilman Terry Moore asked whether they’d consider adding Mansfield to the name of the hospital like Methodist Mansfield did.
That’s more of a branding question, hospital officials said.
“They’re actually trying to steer away from the individual city names and make them all Texas Health,” Schmidt said.
The vacant land south of the development will also be reserved for future hospital expansion.
At the June 25 City Council meeting, Mayor David Cook had concerns about the landscaping, especially on the southeast corner where Texas Health proposed to delay the plantings until the neighborhood developed.
The council voted unanimously to approve the hospital’s site plan with the stipulation that all the landscaping be done at once.
Methodist Mansfield has been constantly expanding over the last decade, adding an 110,000-square-foot patient tower with 118 beds and a new 82,000-square-foot professional office tower in recent years.
