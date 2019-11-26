Keller student’s ornament to hang on Texas House Christmas tree, continuing tradition

Colleen Ventimiglia, center, a senior at Keller Fossil Ridge, displays her ornament artwork award with Fossil Ridge arts teacher Chris Brown, left, District 93 director Scott Stier, Rep. Matt Krause and Fossil Ridge principal Dave Hadley. Courtesy

Christmas in the state capitol just wouldn’t be the same without its regular contribution to the decorations from Keller Fossil Ridge.

Senior Colleen Ventimiglia continued a trend of art students from the school to win the prestigious grand prize in the House District 93 Ornament Contest, becoming the fifth in six years to be so honored. As a result, her ornament will hang on the 23-foot tall Texas House Christmas Tree in the capitol in Austin. She also won a $100 Hobby Lobby gift card, and will have her photo taken with State Rep. Matt Krause, District 93.

“I’m very proud of Colleen for winning the contest. She is in my AP 2-D Design class and plans to further her fine arts education in college,” Fossil Ridge arts teacher Chris Brown said. “She works really hard at her craft and has a wonderful attitude during class. She’s just the kind of person you want to see succeed.”

This is the sixth year the HD 93 Ornament Contest has been held; previous winners from Fossil Ridge are Jesus Bribiescas in 2014, Sabrina Lakhaysy in 2015, Thomas Nguyen in 2016, and Phuong Tran in 2018. Michelle Tackett of Arlington Lamar won in 2017.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get an annual digital subscription for only $20. Act before it's gone! VIEW OFFER

“I am extremely proud of Chris Brown and the art department at Fossil Ridge High School for having yet another student win the HD 93 Christmas Ornament Contest,” District 93 Rep. Matt Krause said. “I truly appreciate the dedication and commitment they have shown to the contest over the years, and the results of this year’s contest should come as no surprise. Keep up the great work, Panthers.”

The front design of Ventimiglia’s ornament is a picture of the 93rd district line, a small globe, a present, and a Christmas-themed wreath. On the back of the design, she drew the Tarrant County Courthouse with Christmas decorations.

“It was drawn to represent the justice and peace of our district,” Ventimiglia said. “Originally I did not know what to do, but I knew I wanted a Christian theme because it is my favorite holiday. I also wanted to challenge myself to do draw something architectural because that is not my specialty.

“This piece was different from the rest of my artwork because I do not typically use acrylic and it was on a 3D object.”

Ventimiglia wants to continue being creative for a career. Her college plans are to major in fashion design and minor in business.

She is making plans to see her artwork on display in Austin, she said.

“We are going to Austin for a Girl Scout event and I hope to see it while I am there,” she said.

“I can’t pinpoint why Ridge has had so much success in this contest. All I can say, though, is that we work very hard for our students to give them the kind of art education that allows them to continue growing as successful artists,” Brown said. “It’s important to us that each student has the right tools in their toolbox that they need to succeed.”

In addition to the overall winner, HD 93 also names a campus winner and runner-up. These ornaments will be displayed in the HD 93 District Office during the holiday season. These students are Victoria Alba and Dannielle Conejo from Fossil Ridge, along with Olivia Riley and Hannah Herkimer from Central.