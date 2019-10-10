Fort Worth-area students flex musical talents in national wind band competition

The Keller Indian Spring Middle School Band is one of several from the Fort Worth area that was honored by the Foundation for Music Education in its Mark of Excellence Project. Courtesy

Several Fort Worth area band students and their directors received news recently that was music to their ears.

They were among the schools honored nationwide in the Foundation for Music Education 2019 National Wind Band competition, part of the foundation’s Mark of Excellence Project.

The top 25% of entrants are recognized as National Winners, with the second 25% named as Commended Winners. In all, more than 30 school programs from the Fort Worth area were honored.

The Keller school district led the area honors with nine awards, followed by Mansfield with five, and Birdville with three, while Grapevine/Colleyville, Aledo, Northwest, Hurst-Euless-Bedford (HEB), and Flower Mound (Lewisville ISD) each received two.

“We are excited that our students’ outstanding performances have been recognized once again by the Foundation for Music Education. These achievements are a result of a commitment to excellence in everything we do,” Keller High School Band Director Ryan Heath said. “It is that foundation that allows our students to excel as musicians, students, and citizens long after they leave our classroom.”

Also, the Mansfield Lake Ridge High School Wind Symphony won two awards for Class 6A National Winner and New Music National Winner. From Keller, Trinity Springs Middle School won two for Class 2A Wind Ensemble and Middle School Treble Choir.

“Our band students and staff perpetually strive for high-quality, meaningful musical experiences — the kind that transform your character in the long run,” Keller Middle School Band Director Jed Maus said. “We are grateful to be recognized by such a prestigious organization for our efforts and musical excellence.”

Entries were gathered from throughout the United States.

All entrants receive a compilation recording of the winning performances. Winners are recognized in regional and/or national publications and at national and regional conventions.

“It was cool to know that we qualified as one of the best bands in the nation. It was a huge honor and makes me want to encourage the seventh-graders to push themselves for this years recordings and contests,” Indian Springs euphonium player Audrey Loeffler said.

“By ourselves, we grew. And together we thrived in the most beautiful way,” added her bandmate and percussion player Zeenat Habib.

The complete list of Fort Worth area winners:

Wind Band

Keller ISD: Indian Springs Middle School Wind Ensemble, Class A National Winner; Timberview Middle School Wind Ensemble, Class A National Winner; Trinity Springs Middle School Wind Ensemble, Class 2A National Winner; Keller Middle School Wind Ensemble, Class 2A National Winner; Hillwood Middle School Wind Ensemble, Class 2A Commended Winner; Keller High School Wind Ensemble, Class 6A Commended Winner; Fossil Ridge High School Wind Ensemble, New Music Commended.

Mansfield ISD: T.A. Howard Middle School Honor Band, Class 2A National Winner; Lake Ridge High School Wind Symphony, Class 6A National Winner and New Music National Winner; Summit High School Wind Symphony, Class 6A National Winner; Danny Jones Middle School Wind Ensemble, Class 2A Commended Winner.

Aledo ISD: Aledo High School Wind Ensemble, Class 5A National Winner; Aledo Middle School Honor Winds, Class 2A Commended Winner.

Northwest ISD: Wilson Middle School Wind Ensemble, Class A Commended Winner; Pike Middle Wind Ensemble, Class 2A Commended Winner.

HEB ISD: Harwood Junior High Wind Ensemble, Class 2A Commended Winner; L.D. Bell High School Wind Symphony, Class 6A Commended Winner.

Flower Mound (Lewisville ISD): McKamy Honor Winds, Class A Commended Winner; Shadow Ridge Middle School Honor Winds, Class A Commended Winner.

Fort Worth ISD: Southwest High School Wind Symphony, Class 5A National Winner.

Grapevine/Colleyville ISD: Colleyville Middle School Honors Band, Class A National Winner.

Midlothian: Midlothian High School Wind Ensemble, Class 5A National Winner.

Argyle: Argyle Middle School Honor Winds, Class A Commended Winner.

Carroll: Carroll Middle School Wind Ensemble, Class 2A Commended Winner.

Birdville: Richland Middle School Honor Winds, Class 2A Commended Winner.

Kennedale: Kennedale High School Wind Ensemble, Class 4A Commended Winner.

Choral

Keller: Trinity Springs Middle School, Middle School Treble Choir National Winner; Timber Creek High School, High School Mixed Choir Commended Winner.

Jazz

Birdville: North Ridge Middle School, Middle School Jazz Ensemble National Winner.

Percussion

Birdville: Birdville High School, High School Percussion Ensemble National Winner.

Colleyville: Colleyville Heritage High School, High School Percussion Ensemble National Winner.