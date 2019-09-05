Keller Citizen
Northwest ISD adopts clear bag policy for fans attending varsity events at stadium
The Northwest school district has implemented a new bag policy for those attending varsity-level events at Northwest ISD Stadium. The policy requires the use of clear bags of certain sizes or small totes in lieu of larger bags.
The new policy requires most bags entering the facility to be clear — in either 12-by-6-by-12 inches in size or as a one-gallon, resealable container — or a small clutch purse that is no larger than 6.5-by-4.5 inches.
Additionally, diaper bags are permitted when accompanied by a small child and media members with credentials are permitted to bring laptop bags and camera bags as necessary.
Stadium representatives will make exceptions for medically necessary items following proper inspection.
“Our new clear-bag policy is another way to further improve our commitment to keeping our students and community safe,” said Joel Johnson, Northwest ISD executive director of athletics.
“Most professional and collegiate athletic organizations have similar policies, and now many big high school facilities are implementing clear-bag policies as well. It’s a proven method to help increase awareness of what types of items people are bringing into a facility.”
