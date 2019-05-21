‘Summer is coming’ to Texas. Is the Night King as a police officer prepared for it?

Watch as the Night King tries his hand at police work In the Keller Police departments newest recruitment video the Night King from Game of Thrones puts down his ice spear for a police badge. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK In the Keller Police departments newest recruitment video the Night King from Game of Thrones puts down his ice spear for a police badge.

When you play the game of Texas heat you either win or you melt. Or at least that’s true for the Night King.

In the newest recruitment video for the Keller Police Department, the Night King traded in his ice spear and armor for a police badge and uniform.

The former threat to the seven kingdoms of Westeros took on broken ice machines, directing traffic, and the Texas heat in the video created by Keller Public Safety to encourage potential recruits to apply.

And while dragon fire didn’t phase the leader of the white walkers a few minutes in the Texas sun did.

