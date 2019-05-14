Trophy Club updates trail system, spruces up entryway landscaping

Weatherford veteran, family tour their new donated home Weatherford veteran Charlotte Ferris and her four children tour their new home, which was donated through Operation Finally Home. Ferris suffers daily from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, a traumatic brain injury and post-concussion headaches. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Weatherford veteran Charlotte Ferris and her four children tour their new home, which was donated through Operation Finally Home. Ferris suffers daily from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder, a traumatic brain injury and post-concussion headaches.

There’s only room for one Bobcat Trail in Trophy Club. But don’t look for it in its old place.

And while town officials are always quick to sing the praises of their town’s beauty, they are nonetheless working on some ways to make entrances to their burg even more attractive.

The Bobcat Trail that survived, so to speak, is the one between Byron Nelson High School and Trophy Club Park. It was previously known by another name, but circumstances forced the name change, town spokesperson Jill Lind said.

“The Amenity Lakes trail between Byron Nelson High School and Trophy Club Park was renamed Bobcat Trail due to high school students using it to get to and from school,” she said. “This resulted in having to rename the Bobcat Trail in Trophy Club Park to Whitetail Trail to prevent confusion.”

And, if more help is needed for clarification, Trophy Club citizens will now be able to identify all the trails in town, thanks to a new trail master plan. As a bonus, they will be given information of the approximate travel time on foot when walking them.

“The Town of Trophy Club Parks and Recreation Department hopes that citizens take advantage of the trail master plan by enjoying nature and using various trails as viable transportation corridors,” Director of Parks and Recreation Tony Jaramillo said. “We also recognize the importance of outdoor exercise. Our goal is to provide the town of Trophy Club citizens of all ages with the best outdoor activities.”

Officials are also working on some entryway beautification, which could include some monuments and landscaping. Directional signs and park signs are also in the mix, Lind said.

The first portion of this project has been approved by the town council and includes a new sign at Independence Park West, as well as adding the town logo and field numbers to the existing Independence Park East sign. The new West sign will mimic the East sign, Lind said.

Cost for the work is expected to be around $33,000, Lind said, and is being funded by the city’s hotel occupancy tax (HOT) fund. Money from the HOT fund come from taxes Trophy Club’s hotels pay to the town, and they can be used for projects that help identify the town to attract tourists.

No deadline has been announced for completion of the entranceway projects.