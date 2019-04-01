Jason’s Deli will be the newest addition to the booming corridor along Keller Parkway

First CBD oil shop in North Texas opens in Keller Chrissy Crowell wants to spread the benefits of CBD oil to people who can use it, so she opened Your CBD Store in Keller. Her products are legal in Texas because they do not contain any THC and does not cause a high. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Chrissy Crowell wants to spread the benefits of CBD oil to people who can use it, so she opened Your CBD Store in Keller. Her products are legal in Texas because they do not contain any THC and does not cause a high.

Retail and restaurant development along Keller Parkway in Keller is booming, and the latest addition to the busy street is a new retail strip that will bring with it a Jason’s Deli.

Trinity Partners Commercial Real Estate is the developer for the new property. The building is going in on an empty lot beside Bank of America on Keller Parkway, across the street from the strip that houses Pie Five and Jersey Mike’s Subs. The building will be 9,000 square feet, with Jason’s Deli leasing 5,000 of that square footage. Construction began the second week of February and will finish between July and August, depending on the weather.

Once construction of the shell building is finished, Jason’s Deli will begin their own construction to get the site ready, which will include a drive-thru. It is slated to open for business in early 2020.

The remaining 4,000 square feet is still up for grabs. The space is slated for retail and service retail.

