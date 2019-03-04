Ed Speakmon — Keller City Councilman, Mayor Pro Tem and ‘Mr. Christmas’— dies Sunday

Keller City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Charles Ed Speakmon died suddenly on Sunday afternoon, according to the city.
Mr. Speakmon, 70, was a former U.S. Marine, GOP precinct chairman and retired auto repair businessman. He was known as “Mr. Christmas” thanks to the elaborate, award-winning decorations that adorned his home each year, the city said in its announcement.
“It’s just a joy to put a smile on people’s faces this time of year,” Mr. Speakmon told the Star-Telegram in 2016 during an interview about his decorations.
“Of all my many years of involvement in this city, I never met a person who cared more about Keller or its citizens than Ed,” Mayor Pat McGrail said. “He was a great man who will truly be missed.”
Mr. Speakmon was elected to the Keller City Council in 2016. He chose not to seek re-election in May.
“He was well known around Town Hall for his genteel nature, wonderful sense of humor and willingness to roll up his sleeves to get things accomplished,” the city said.
He will be honored with a moment of silence at the Keller City Council meeting on Tuesday.
As news of his death spread throughout social media, friends and city employees shared their memories of Mr. Speakmon.
“Always loved taking friends to drive by your beautifully decorated home,” Paula Miller said. “Also wonderful memories of Greater Keller Women’s Club meeting in your home for the holidays. So appreciate Ed’s service to the community of Keller.”
Rich DeOtte described Mr. Speakmon as a “man of peace.”
“He communicated many times to me the burden that political games were to him personally,” DeOtte said on Facebook. “But he never seemed to lose sight of his love for serving. He was always so happy to be doing that part of the job. For helping and trying to do good.”
