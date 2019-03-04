Ed Speakmon — Keller City Councilman, Mayor Pro Tem and ‘Mr. Christmas’— dies Sunday

Keller City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem Charles Ed Speakmon died suddenly on Sunday afternoon, according to the city.

Mr. Speakmon, 70, was a former U.S. Marine, GOP precinct chairman and retired auto repair businessman. He was known as “Mr. Christmas” thanks to the elaborate, award-winning decorations that adorned his home each year, the city said in its announcement.

“It’s just a joy to put a smile on people’s faces this time of year,” Mr. Speakmon told the Star-Telegram in 2016 during an interview about his decorations.

“Of all my many years of involvement in this city, I never met a person who cared more about Keller or its citizens than Ed,” Mayor Pat McGrail said. “He was a great man who will truly be missed.”

