Worried by traffic, student safety at this Texas school? This plan could ease your fears

Getting to and from school can be hectic enough. Add in a little danger and, well, something needs to change.

So the Northwest School District has entered into an inter-local agreement to build a new on-ramp for U.S. 287 near Eaton High School in northwest Tarrant County.

“This project — a partnership between Tarrant County, NWISD, the city of Fort Worth and TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) — will enhance safety, improve mobility, and help to accommodate the new campus,” said Michael Peters, Public Information Officer from TxDOT’s Fort Worth District.

This $1 million project will extend the U.S. 287 frontage road, provide a temporary ramp location, and convert the two-way frontage road to one-way to accommodate the Eaton High School campus at Blue Mound Road West. The project is expected to be finished in the spring, Peters said.

“The danger in this area is due to the fact that the service road is two ways and many cars are making a U-turn to access the southbound ramp to U.S. 287,” Northwest ISD Assistant Superintendent Tim McClure said. “This is a major concern from TXDoT.”





The new on-ramp, relocated farther south of Eagle Boulevard, allows for one-way traffic flow from the intersection of U.S. 287 and Blue Mound Road, and accommodates vehicles leaving Eagle Boulevard to turn right and travel south to access the new ramp location.

TXDoT is working on an overall plan for U.S. 287 from Interstate 35 to State 114. Part of this plan would be to convert all service roads to one way, similar to what is in place along I-35 between North Tarrant Parkway and Heritage Trace Parkway.

McClure said TXDoT is providing resources and equipment, Tarrant County is providing equipment and labor, and Northwest ISD and the city of Fort Worth are partnering together to provide funds to cover the cost of the engineering fees and project materials.

The project will extend the existing service road so there will not be an impact to drivers during the construction.

“Northwest ISD is pleased to be partnering with the other entities to provide solutions on safer routes around our schools and in our ever-growing community,” McClure said. “The intent of this project is to provide a safer route for the community as well as Northwest ISD students and staff.”