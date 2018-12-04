Keller schools locked down after shooting in north Fort Worth

A number of schools in the Keller school district were locked down after a shooting in north Fort Worth Tuesday afternoon.
A 20-year-old gunshot victim was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for a shoulder wound, Fort Worth police spokesman Jimmy Pollozani said in an email.
He said the victim was uncooperative with police, saying only that he was walking in the Park Glen area when a white male and white female drove by and fired a shot at him.
The school campuses went into a “soft lockdown” as police searched for the suspects, who fled the scene, according to a KISD Twitter post at 1:44 p.m.
The lockdown was lifted at 2:06 p.m.:
In a soft lockdown, students are kept inside the school building and access is denied to anyone outside the campus.
