More than a thousand flag poles set up in Field of Honor for veterans in Keller

More than 1,400 U.S. flags will be be flown in front of Keller Town Hall beginning Saturday to pay tribute to veterans, active and reserve military personnel and first responders, according to organizers of the Keller Field of Honor.
About 60 volunteers helped assemble the flag sets for the display organized by the Golden Triangle Rotary Club.
A Field of Honor Veterans Day Ceremony will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, with guest speakers Col. Donovan Ollar, deputy task force commander for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Southwest Division, State Rep. Giovanni Capriglione and Keller Mayor Pat McGrail. The speakers will be preceded by patriotic music at 1:30 p.m.
Keller Town Hall is at 1100 Bear Creek Parkway.
Comments