Tarrant County regional dispatch center makes history. Again. ‘It’s a team effort.’

Emergency dispatchers for communities in Keller, Colleyville, Southlake and Westlake, otherwise known as the Northeast Tarrant Communications Center (NETCOM), have been honored with the prestigious National Public Safety Communications Accreditation.

NETCOM officials say it is the first time a regional dispatch center in Texas has earned the honor.

The award was presented by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA) at accreditation hearings in Grand Rapids, Michigan, in late July.

“This accreditation validates those extra steps we take to ensure accountability, reduce liability through good procedures and intensive training, and engage with the citizens and partner agencies we serve,” said NETCOM manager Warren Dudley.

The Keller-based NETCOM, also known as NETCOM 911, serves about 100,000 people, made history twice before. It was the first regional dispatch center in Tarrant County when it launched in 2007, and the first agency in the country to roll out enhanced emergency location and messaging capabilities through the app-based SirenGPS system in 2016.





With a staff of 21, NETCOM 911 is also the smallest team in the state to make the grade.

“Achieving national accreditation from CALEA is a tremendous achievement and a true testament to the dedication and professionalism of our dispatchers. We are also extremely proud of our regional partnership,” Colleyville Police Chief Michael Miller said.

“Southlake residents can have confidence in knowing that their dispatchers and 911 call-takers are highly trained, and they comply with the industry’s best practices and standards in their daily duties and responsibilities,” Southlake Assistant Police Chief Ashleigh Douglas said.

Dudley said the award shows the importance of teamwork and what can be achieved when communities and their departments work together.

“Accreditation can’t be earned by a single dispatcher or a good manager. It’s a team effort,” he said. “It is proof of what we’ve always suspected to be true, that NETCOM is among the best dispatch centers in the country.”