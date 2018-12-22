Mom going to school full time dreams of supporting her family. But first, she needs help

Jasmin is a full-time student with her eye on a healthcare career. She’s also a mom to three kids — and expecting a fourth before Christmas.

“It is my dream to someday be able to support my children single-handedly,” said Jasmin, who’s praying that she will win in a complicated custody battle with her recently estranged ex.

“My kids are my world and it is my dream to show them how far education can and will bring them,” she said. “For them to see me work hard is a great lesson.”

Unfortunately, working hard toward a degree and a better job tomorrow doesn’t pay today’s bills. Taking care of bills and her kids leaves Jasmin nothing for such important-but-not-essential things as something nice to open Christmas morning. Getting $50 JC Penney gift cards from the Goodfellow Fund is a blessing, she said.

$20 for 365 Days of Unlimited Digital Access Last chance to take advantage of our best offer of the year! Act now!

This year’s $750,000 Goodfellow Fund goal is intended to serve 12,000 of Tarrant County’s school-age chidlren.

“Right now I pick and choose their clothing based on my budget, and I’m all for second-hand shoes and clothing,” she said. “A gift card for clothes and shoes would mean my kids can choose what they want to wear from new clothes.”

Helping one another get through the tough times could give Jasmin and her kids some great memories to stack against the bad ones that may come with them.

With help from generous donors to the Goodfellow Fund, Jasmin can ensure “that our favorite holidays still are Thanksgiving and Christmas,” she said.

Be a jolly Goodfellow

Since 1912, the Star-Telegram’s Goodfellow Fund has provided practical gifts for schoolchildren. Join this tradition by sending a contribution to Goodfellows, Box 1870, Fort Worth, TX 76101. Or go online to goodfellowfund.org and make a secure credit card donation.