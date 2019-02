‘This thing is legendary.’ 2019 is last year for rodeos in Will Rogers Memorial Coliseum

By

February 01, 2019 05:02 PM

Rodeo events will be moved to Dickie's Arena in 2020, making this the last year the Will Rogers Memorial Stadium will house the Fort Worth Stock Show's rodeos. The World's Original Indoor Rodeo is one of 36 rodeo performances during the FWSS.