Bull rider dies of injuries sustained in Denver competition days before Fort Worth rodeo

Mason Lowe, a nationally ranked professional bull rider from the southeast Missouri town of Exeter, died Tuesday night from injuries sustained in a Denver Professional Bull Riders competition, the PBR announced.
Lowe was 25, and had been a professional bull rider for seven years, according to his profile on the PBR website.
He was ranked 18th in the world and was injured during a PBR event at Denver’s National Western Stock Show. Tuesday’s competition was the second of three nights of bull riding at the National Western.
“We are deeply saddened to report that Mason Lowe passed away this evening following injuries sustained at the PBR event in Denver,” PBR CEO Sean Gleason said in a PBR news release. “The entire PBR and National Western sports family extends our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to Mason’s wife Abbey and his family.”
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A witness told KCNC that the bull Lowe was riding bucked him off during his ride, then stepped on his chest. Lowe initially got up, before staggering and collapsing, the station reported.
Lowe’s death comes just days before bull riders will be thrown from the chutes in Fort Worth, at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo. He was not, however, scheduled to ride in Fort Worth, where the rodeos start Friday, according to Cassie Emerson, a spokeswoman for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association.
The bull riding events at FWSSR rodeos are governed by the PRCA, not the PBR. Lowe is not a current member of the PRCA, but he was in 2018, Emerson said. He did not ride in Fort Worth then, either.
Lowe had two third-place finishes and one second-place finish in six PBR events this year. One of his last tweets featured a video of one of his rides on Jan. 11 in the Reno Invitational.
“Hell, he was a cowboy’s cowboy,” Austin Shirley, a friend of Lowe’s, said, according to the Denver Post. “He could rope, ride and cover any bull. He never forgot where he came from (when) he made it big time and never forgot his roots. He was just an all-around great guy and someone you were proud to call a friend.”
Comments