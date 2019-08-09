Water main break forces authorities to close intersection near the TCU area

Video shows water main break flooding streets at the corner of Ranchview and Overton Park A water main break Friday morning flooded some homes and caused traffic problems for motorist near the TCU area, a fire official said. No injuries have been reported. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A water main break Friday morning flooded some homes and caused traffic problems for motorist near the TCU area, a fire official said. No injuries have been reported.

A water main break Friday afternoon has forced the closing of University and Park Hill drives in all directions near the TCU area, fire officials said.

Repair crews, firefighters and police are on the scene.

Additional police officers have been requested in closing down the intersection, said fire department spokesman Mike Drivdahl said in a telephone interview.

The burst in the water main fractured the street, causing parts of it to buckle as water poured out.

Drivdahl said officials were not too concerned about flooding as long as the water drains.

Willie Lott who lives in the 2500 block of Rogers Avenue tried washing dishes Friday afternoon, but couldn’t.

“A guy from the water department came and told me there was a main break,” Lott said. “He said, ‘Yeah, it’s a gusher’.”

The break was reported just before 1 p.m.