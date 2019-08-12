Final version of report recommends oversight changes for Panther Island project

What is Panther Island? Panther Island is a $1.16 billion plan to re-route the Trinity River and redirect flood waters around the low-lying areas north of downtown. Here's what you should know. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Panther Island is a $1.16 billion plan to re-route the Trinity River and redirect flood waters around the low-lying areas north of downtown. Here's what you should know.

The city’s Panther Island project has dominated headlines in recent months and an independent review of the project now formally shows that a change in oversight is needed.

The final version of a report offering an independent review of the $1.17 billion project was posted online Monday, hours before the Trinity River Vision Authority board of directors is scheduled to meet to discuss it.

Among the recommendations:

▪ Separate responsibilities. The report noted that the public perceives Panther Island as three projects designed to boost recreation, economic development and flood control. It suggested separating and realigning responsibilities so that the Trinity River Vision Authority would solely focus on building the flood control portion — such as the bypass channel, bridges and related construction. Recreation would fall to the Trinity River Water District. And a new nonprofit would be created to oversee economic development.

▪ Change the organizational structure for the Trinity River Vision Authority. The report calls for executive director J.D. Granger — son of U.S. Rep. Kay Granger, R-Fort Worth, who has spearheaded this project — to report to the Vision Authority board. He currently reports to Jim Oliver, a board member and Tarrant Regional Water District general manager.

▪ Create a formal risk management office within the Trinity River Vision Authority. The goal is to develop more thorough project risk information, prioritize key project risks, coordinate planning and more.

The Trinity River Vision Authority meets at 3 p.m. today to formally receive and file this report.

This comes more than a month after the board received a draft of the report.

Officials initially said the more than 90-page report wouldn’t be publicly released until after Trinity River Vision Authority board members and Tarrant Regional Water District staff had a chance to review it — and suggest any changes needed.

But the Star-Telegram and other media outlets received draft copies of the report from government sources close to the project.

The study noted no wrongdoing but did state that there was no plan for funding changes or other potential problems that could crop up with the project.

Dallas-based consulting firm Riveron conducted the review of the project — studying the management, structure and finances — and wrote the report after Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price called for the review when the federal government didn’t provide funding for the project this fiscal year.

Panther Island

Also known as the Central City Project, the plan calls on the Army Corps of Engineers to cut a bypass channel in the Trinity River north of downtown Fort Worth, creating a riverfront island north of downtown that would be prime for development.

Funding for the project, spearheaded by Granger, has been parceled out through the years.

The funding includes about $325 million from local taxpayers and about $60 million from previous presidential administrations. Congress allocated $526 million in 2016.

Price and U.S. Rep. Roger Williams, R-Austin, recently met with senior White House staff after it appeared federal funding had stalled. After the meeting she said she was confident that funding — potentially at least $250 million — would soon be available.