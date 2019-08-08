Texas man accused of carrying rifle on high school campus found stuck between walls

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A man accused of walking around a school campus with a rifle was found stuck in wall Wednesday night in a school building, the Wise County sheriff said Thursday.

Firefighters with the Paradise Volunteer Fire Department had to use power-tools to extricated 59-year-old Elvin Fox who was wedged between two concrete walls at Paradise High School. Paradise is about 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth.

Fox of Paradise was taken into custody and taken to a local Wise County hospital on a mental health detention order.

He faces charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felon in possession of a firearm, said Wise County Sheriff Lane Akin in a telephone interview with the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

No injuries were reported in the Wednesday incident.

Deputies with the Wise County Sheriff’s Office were called to the scene about 4 p.m. Wednesday when a witness reported seeing a man with a rifle on the Paradise High School campus.

Authorities searched for the gunman, but they couldn’t find him.

The school was placed on lock-down as authorities continued to search for the suspect. School has not started at Paradise High School, but band members, student-athletes and teachers were on campus.

A school video showed a man carrying a rifle on campus.

The search for the suspect who was later identified as Elvin Fox was conducted by officers on foot, officers in patrol units, a drone and a Texas Department of Public Safety helicopter. Fox lives near the campus.

Authorities later got a break when debris from a ceiling tile was found in an office.

Officers began searching a crawl space in the ceiling and at about 10 p.m. Wednesday found Fox and the rifle wedged between the walls.