Fort Worth police want to add more officers

Fort Worth police propose to add new officers to combat attrition The Fort Worth Police Department is currently below its authorized staffing level and wants to add 35 to 50 officers to its force, through city council approval or through a grant the department has applied for. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Fort Worth Police Department is currently below its authorized staffing level and wants to add 35 to 50 officers to its force, through city council approval or through a grant the department has applied for.

The Fort Worth Police Department wants to add 35 to 50 people to its force to help reduce response times.

The city has 69 fewer officers on the streets than a year ago, but Interim Police Chief Ed Kraus two academies that are underway are addressing the shortage.

“Both of these classes address attrition, not additional officers, just vacancies in the department,” Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa said. “People will continue to retire each month and separate from the service, resign or get terminated. So that attrition rate continues every month.”

The department will present its 2020 budget proposal to the City Council on Tuesday. Kraus said a each new officer costs about $100,000 for salary, benefits and equipment.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Our goal is to get officers out there where they can proactively patrol the streets trying to prevent crime before it happens or responding to calls for service,” he said.

Some of those positions would be tied to a grant the department applied for, Chapa said.

“So what we have will ultimately depend on if we get the grant,” he said.

Before releasing new officers onto the streets, Kraus and other police leaders have to figure out first where to put them.

They will look at areas that have more calls and higher response times, with an emphasis on violent crimes.

The Central Patrol division over the last five years has been kept around 135, until June when it dropped to 110 officers. The Northwest Patrol division — which was created last year — went from 104 officers to 84, according to numbers analyzed by the Star-Telegram.

On the other hand, the West Patrol division gained four officers.

The addition of the Northwest Patrol on North Riverside Drive was created to help lower response times, and it worked, Kraus said.

“Having a patrol sector up there drove down those response times for that area, which is so large geographically,” he said. “Officers were taking a long time to get to places, especially with the construction on I-35 at the time, so they were able to drop those response times, which had a huge impact on citywide responses.”

If the council approves those 35 officers, Kraus said they will be put into patrol bureaus.