As fear spreads, Fort Worth residents unite for another vigil to ‘honor the lives lost’

People attending Wednesday night's candlelight vigil at Unity Park in Fort Worth show their respect to the El Paso and Dayton, Ohio shooting victims.

For the second consecutive day, Fort Worth residents gathered at a vigil in the week after two mass killings, including one in El Paso in which 22 people were shot to death.

The event Wednesday night in Unity Park, northeast of McCart Avenue and West Seminary Drive, featured live mariachi music, prayer and references to fear among Hispanic residents that they would become targets in similar violence. About 150 people stood in a circle and, as the sky became dark, lit candles.

Rabbi Brian Zimmerman of the Beth-El Congregation in Fort Worth referred to another vigil, led by Mayor Betsy Price on Tuesday. At that event, outside Fort Worth City Hall, Price suggested attendees should celebrate the lives of the victims.

“I would suggest that we are not there yet,” Zimmerman said Wednesday night. “How can we celebrate lives that were cut down too soon?”

The Unity Park vigil was intended to “honor the lives lost and will reflect the families that are directly harmed by white supremacy,” its organizers said.

An Allen man is accused of opening fire inside an El Paso Walmart on Saturday, killing 22 people and wounding 25. Hours later, nine people were slain in Dayton, Ohio.

Law enforcement authorities were examining an anti-immigrant screed posted online shortly beforehand and hoped to determine whether it was written by Patrick Crusius, the man arrested in the killings.