First human case of West Nile virus reported in Tarrant County in 2019

Tarrant County health officials say a resident on the northwest side of the county has contracted a mild form of the West Nile virus.

Officials on Wednesday said this is the first human case of the virus confirmed in Tarrant County in 2019. No other details are being released to protect the person’s identity.

West Nile is a virus normally spread by infected mosquitoes.

This case is the most common, non-neuroinvasive, form of the disease, according to the Tarrant County Public Health department.

Symptoms of this form of West Nile include headaches, fever, muscle and joint aches, nausea and fatigue. People typically recover on their own, although symptoms may last for several weeks, officials say.

Last year, there were 18 human cases of West Nile reported in Tarrant County. The first one was on July 23, 2018, health records show.

Health officials recommend residents do what they can to protect themselves from the virus, such as putting EPA-approved insect repellent on themselves and wearing long sleeves and pants when outside. They also recommend residents make sure they dump out any standing water

The more severe form is known as West Nile Neuroinvasive Disease, which can be deadly. Symptoms of that include disorientation, muscle weakness, neck stiffness, coma, tremors and even paralysis.

More information about West Nile can be found online.