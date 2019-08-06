Tarrant County will vote on a land donation to become a nursing home for veterans

A preliminary design of what will be a Texas State Veterans Home in Fort Worth. The skilled nursing facility will house veterans across Tarrant and Dallas counties.

The Tarrant County Commissioner’s Court on Tuesday approved the donation of approximately 12 acres that will be used to build a Texas State Veterans Home in Fort Worth.

The 120-bed skilled nursing facility will be open to Texas veterans over 65, their spouses and Gold Star parents. It will be built at 1100 Circle Drive, next to the Fort Worth Veterans Administration Clinic and the Tarrant County Resource Connection.

George P. Bush, chairman of the Texas Veterans Land Board, said in a written statement that he was grateful to the county for aiding the Veterans Land Board.

“Tarrant County’s thoughtful contribution will impact Veterans in the DFW area for years to come,” he said.