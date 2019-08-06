75-year-old accused in shooting of daughter’s ex-boyfriend, Fort Worth police say

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 31 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

A 75-year-old Richland Hills man faces an aggravated assault charge after authorities say he shot his daughter’s ex-boyfriend Sunday afternoon, according to jail records and Fort Worth police.

The suspect was identified as Marvin Darter, who was booked into the Fort Worth Jail on Sunday night, according to jail records.

Darter was released from jail Monday night after posting $10,000 bail

Darter, who faces a charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury, could not be reached Tuesday for comment.

The Richland Hills man was arrested Sunday afternoon shortly after the shooting, police said.

The shooting occurred about 1:30 p.m. in the 9700 block of Stripling Drive in Fort Worth.

A 37-year-old woman reported to police that her father had shot her ex-boyfriend. He was shot in the upper body, police said.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police did not release any details on a motive for the shooting.