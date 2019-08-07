Fort Worth police officer five weeks out of surgery fighting city for recovery pay

Crippled Fort Worth officer fights red tape, pain, city Kellie Whitehead, a 19-year veteran Fort Worth patrol officer, has spent the past three years fighting with city officials and the city's workers compensation insurance provider to get a surgical procedure that will repair her shattered back. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kellie Whitehead, a 19-year veteran Fort Worth patrol officer, has spent the past three years fighting with city officials and the city's workers compensation insurance provider to get a surgical procedure that will repair her shattered back.

An injured Fort Worth officer is five weeks out of surgery and struggling to sufficiently recover so she can continue her fight with the city to be paid while she recuperates, according to her attorney.

Kellie Whitehead, a veteran Fort Worth officer with more than 20 years at the department, had back surgery on July 2 to repair injuries she received after a rear-end collision sidelined her for more than three years.

During those three years Whitehead fought with city officials and the city’s workers’ compensation insurance provider, York Risk Service Group, to get the procedure approved that her doctor said she needed.

While she was spending those three years fighting for medical benefits, her sick time pay benefits ran out, Whitehead said.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“The surgery took approximately five hours and she’s going into fifth week of recovery,” said James Wood, Whitehead’s attorney. “The first three weeks were incredibly painful. She was very unstable, dizzy, with no appetite and incredibly nauseous. ”

Whitehead’s recovery is expected to take at least a year and she’s expected to be bedridden for three months, Wood said.

The city council has denied any extension of “full pay” benefits, a statement from the city regarding Whitehead’s case says. Wood has not appeared before the state’s workers’ compensation board as her attorney and has not sought a benefit review at that agency where he could get a hearing, the statement said.

“Wood has told city staff that he doesn’t have a legal complaint here, he just wants to ‘try this in the court of public opinion,’” the city’s statement said.

Wood said the public should know about the many first responders who are left in horrible situations by the city of Fort Worth. The deadline has passed to make any legal claims, Wood said.

The city’s statement also said that officials are not aware of any investigations by the city manager concerning Whitehead’s complaints because there are no specific issues to investigate other than Wood disagreeing with their findings.

Wood characterized the lack of action as appalling.

“Why on earth would a city manager not investigate grievances filed on behalf of its first responders against city employees?” Wood asked. “That is a recipe for negligence on the city manager’s part.”

Long road back

Whitehead said she believes she should be able to start rehabilitation in early October once she gets confirmation that the surgery was successful. The three-year delay in surgery could cause permanent nerve damage, which could be evident in about six months, Wood said.

A GoFundMe page started to offset the cost of medical and other expenses came online June 21 and as of Tuesday had raised $3,655 of its $5,000 goal. Whitehead has received gifts of hundreds of hours of vacation time from her co-workers, which puts them in jeopardy, Wood said. If those co-workers face an on-the-job injury and need their time, they will be in a similar predicament, Wood said.

“Being that police officers in Fort Worth begin their careers making a base salary of $59,529 annually, most first responders and their families are not in a financial position to go 12 months without any income,” Wood said. “Officer Whitehead is one of those who cannot live and provide for herself without income. But in order to get back to work, she must make a decision to go ahead and have the surgery and opt to put herself into financial peril.”

Fort Worth switched workers’ compensation insurance providers after cutting ties with Corvel in 2015 saying that the city’s employees were dissatisfied with the company’s service. York has been the Fort Worth provider since November 2015.

Corvel came under fire after the families of two officers who died while in the line of duty got letters from Corvel officials wishing them a speedy recovery.

Whitehead received a Medal of Valor from the city on March 28, 2016, for saving a man from drowning in Lake Como. Two days after receiving the medal, while she was stopped at a red light, her patrol car was rear-ended by a pickup during a rain storm, causing her injuries.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives

SHARE COPY LINK Officer Kellie Whitehead of FWPD saves a drowning man at Lake Como