Texas inmates escaped by cutting a jail fence. Their freedom lasted just a few hours.

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Two inmates who escaped the Johnson County Jail were back in custody Sunday after being on the run for just a few hours.

The men, William Bates, 58, and Patrick Strong, 48, escaped Friday afternoon after the perimeter fence had been cut, authorities said. No other details of the escape were released.

Officials with LaSalle Corrections locked down the Johnson County Jail at about 4:45 p.m. Friday after the two men could be located.

At 5:15 p.m. Friday, LaSalle officials requested help to locate the men, and the information was sent out to surrounding agencies in the county.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

At 6:05 p.m. Friday, Bates, who was in jail on three counts of burglary, was found and arrested at a home in the 3300 block of County Road 911 by deputies with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

Strong, who was arrested on a drug possession charge, was captured by deputies about 12:08 a.m. Saturday in a house in the 1700 block of County Road 320 in Glen Rose.

Both suspects were in the Johnson County Jail on Sunday in secure single cells.

Additional charges involving their escape are pending against the two men, authorities said.