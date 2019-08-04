Fort Worth toddler rushed to hospital after she’s found with cord wrapped around neck

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

A toddler was in critical condition Sunday afternoon after she was found with a cord from a computer keyboard wrapped around her neck, police said.

The child was rushed to a local hospital after her father found her.

Police and emergency crews responded to the call shortly before 1:30 pm. to an address in east Fort Worth.

Initially, police received a report that a child was injured from falling down stairs.

But police later reported her father found her and somehow the cord got around her neck.

Police did not release any other details.

She was taken to a local hospital in east Tarrant County, but she was expected to be taken to a second hospital in Fort Worth.

Detectives with the department’s crimes against children unit are investigating the incident, police said.