Fort Worth chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez leaving her office

Rep.-elect Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., right, and her chief of staff Saikat Chakrabarti, left, walk back together after joining other members of the freshman class of Congress for a group photo on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais) AP

Saikat Chakrabarti, the Fort Worth native whose political pedigree has risen as chief of staff for superstar freshman U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, has left her office.

Chakrabarti’s last day was Friday, Ocasio-Cortez — often referred to by her initials, AOC — told the Intercept. He’s leaving to work for New Consensus, a nonprofit focused on combating climate change through policy.

The 33-year-old has gained a reputation as a liberal lightning rod, rustling feathers within the Democratic party through tweets criticizing some Democrats. He has described House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as an ineffective leader, compared moderate Democrats to segregationists and targeted U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids from Kansas — the first openly gay Native American congresswoman — for her support of a Senate border bill.

His departure isn’t a result of any dust-ups with Democratic leadership, Ocasio-Cortez’s office told The Intercept. He reportedly wants to help New Consensus promote the Green New Deal proposed by lawmakers including Ocasio-Cortez, as well as spend more time with his new baby.

“I am extraordinarily grateful for his service to advance a bold agenda and improve the lives of the people in NY-14,” Ocasio-Cortez told The Intercept. “From his co-founding of Justice Democrats to his work on the campaign and in the official office, Saikat’s goal has always been to do whatever he can to help the larger progressive movement, and I look forward to continuing working with him to do just that.”

Chakrabarti, who grew up on the southwest side of Fort Worth and graduated from Dunbar High School, went on to attend Harvard University and make a splash in the world of business before transitioning to politics.

He worked on Wall Street in New York City and Silicon Valley in Southern California, working at various companies and founding a web design tool. But in 2015, he went to work on the team behind U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders’ presidential bid, using technology to draw attention to the campaign.

He helped create Justice Democrats, a group targeting Democratic incumbents such as Joe Crowley, a longtime New York congressman who was seen as a possible successor to Pelosi as Speaker of the House. Chakrabarti helped recruit Ocasio-Cortez to take him on and helped run her campaign.

After Ocasio-Cortez defeated Crowley, she named him her congressional chief of staff.

Corbin Trent, Ocasio-Cortez’s director of communications, is also departing her office, The Intercept reported. He has been tapped by Ocasio-Cortez to direct communications for her 2020 re-election campaign.