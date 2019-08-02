Fort Worth

Nine displaced after fire erupts at Fort Worth condominium building; cause unclear

Nine people were displaced from their condominiums when a fire ripped through a southwest Fort Worth building Friday night, authorities said.

The blaze erupted at about 8:15 p.m. in the two-story Spanish Gardens building in the 6000 block of Westridge Lane, said firefighter Kyle Clay, a Fort Worth Fire Department spokesman.

No one was injured.

Eight adults and one child were among the people displaced from units that were damaged by smoke and water, Clay said.

The cause was under investigation.

