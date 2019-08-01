Callaway Golf Company moves into Alliance with huge new distribution center

Development booming in north Fort Worth Take an aerial tour of the growth in north Fort Worth in the Alliance corridor developed by Hillwood Properties. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Take an aerial tour of the growth in north Fort Worth in the Alliance corridor developed by Hillwood Properties.

Callaway Golf Company announced it is opening a 783,465 square-foot distribution center in Alliance in north Fort Worth.

Callaway Golf is a sporting goods company that designs, manufactures and sells golf equipment and accessories. Its new facility in Alliance is four times the size of its existing distribution center and is expected to open early next year. It will be located in the Hillwood development.

It’s the latest company to settle in Alliance, which is a fast-growing hub of logistics and transportation infrastructure, due to its proximity to the Fort Worth Alliance Airport and the BNSF Railway Intermodal Facility.

“Our new, larger distribution center gives us the ability to bring our family of brands under one roof to better serve our customers,” said Brad Barnett, senior director of operations at Callaway Golf, in a statement.

