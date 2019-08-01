Man found dead in white Toyota by Fort Worth police. Homicide officers investigate

Tarrant County’s 10 Most Wanted Criminals, July 3 Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Have you seen any of these 10 most wanted criminals in Tarrant County? Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

Police found a man dead inside a white Toyota that was parked on a dead-end street in the woods.

Fort Worth officers arrived at the vehicle about 9 p.m. Wednesday, the police call log shows. The Toyota was parked on a dead-end street in the woods in the 3100 block of House Anderson Road, according to investigators.

It appears the body had been inside the car for quite some time, police said.

Officials with the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will identify the body and make a ruling on the cause and manner of death, police said.

Homicide detectives are investigating, police said.