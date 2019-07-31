Fort Worth
2 dead when motorcycle hits freeway entrance ramp pole in Fort Worth, police say
What to do if you’ve been in a car accident
Up Next
Two people died Wednesday night when the motorcycle they were riding crashed in south Fort Worth, police said.
The operator lost control and hit a pole on an entrance ramp to the northbound lanes to Interstate 35 at West Risinger Road, police said.
The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. Both riders died at the scene, police said.
Authorities had not released the names or ages of the riders late Wednesday.
Comments