Fort Worth

2 dead when motorcycle hits freeway entrance ramp pole in Fort Worth, police say

Two people died Wednesday night when the motorcycle they were riding crashed in south Fort Worth, police said.

The operator lost control and hit a pole on an entrance ramp to the northbound lanes to Interstate 35 at West Risinger Road, police said.

The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. Both riders died at the scene, police said.

Authorities had not released the names or ages of the riders late Wednesday.

