Dancer at strip club grabbed an undercover officer, simulated sex act, warrant says

During a private session at a strip club, a dancer placed her hands on a clothed undercover officer’s private parts and moved in a vertical motion to simulate a sex act, according to a warrant.

The officer noted it was to arouse or gratify her or his sexual desire.

Two other dancers sat on the laps of other undercover officers and had “shots” with them, according to the arrest warrants obtained by the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Wednesday.

The three dancers at Bucks Cabaret in north Fort Worth were among six arrested and booked on charges of public lewdness on July 18.

The women are dancers at Bucks Cabaret.

One woman also faces an additional charge of prostitution.

The six were free Wednesday after posting bail shortly after their arrests.

Officials at Bucks Cabaret could not be reached Wednesday for comment.

A Fort Worth jail log identified the suspects who face public lewdness charges as Alyssa Flores, 24, of Keller; Dianela Pena-Ruano, 26, of Fort Worth; Luzmary Moreno Garcia, 24, of Fort Worth; Lily Lucio, 20, of Fort Worth; Norbys Barrera Fuentes, 35; and Madison Brown, 22.

Brown also faces a charge of prostitution, according to jail records.

The warrant on Lucio stated an undercover officer went into the business on March 28 and began talking to her.

At some point, the two went to a back room and Lucio provided a private dance.

During the dance, Lucio is accused of simulating the sex act on the officer, according to the warrant.

On April 28, another vice officer entered the business and approached Flores. She asked if he wanted to do a “shot” with her. At some point, Flores is accused of sitting on his lap and drinking Patron.

On that same night, another undercover officer approached Brown, who also was accused of lewd immoral conduct while at the club.

Authorities have said the arrests were the result of a police operation at the strip club, which was the scene of a shooting on July 11 in the club’s parking lot where two men were injured

.Fort Worth police and officials with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission are investigating the shooting. TABC officials said they were not aware of the Bucks Cabaret investigation involving the dancers.

Armed with warrants, officers arrested the women and the six were booked into the Fort Worth Jail on July 18.

Each woman faces charges of public lewdness. In Texas, a person commits this offense if the person knowingly engages in sexual intercourse, deviant sexual intercourse or sexual contact in public, according to the Texas Penal Code.

The crime is a Class A misdemeanor.