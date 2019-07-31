Fort Worth
Electronics component distributing company moves headquarters to Fort Worth
Fort Worth is the new home to Chip 1 Exchange, a distributor of electronic components. The company is moving its headquarters and logistics from California.
According to a news release, Chip 1 Exchange distributes electronic components for aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial, defense, mobile computing and consumer applications. The company is moving into a 15,000 square-foot space at 701 E. Eighth St., bringing 20 employees total. The facility will include a quality control lab, regional sales office and a purchasing hub with expansion plans for additional employees.
