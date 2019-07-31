Electronics component distributing company moves headquarters to Fort Worth

Fort Worth 2019 State of the City address Mayor Betsy Price is very optimistic during her state of the city address at Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, TX, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Mayor Betsy Price is very optimistic during her state of the city address at Fort Worth Convention Center in Fort Worth, TX, Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019.

Fort Worth is the new home to Chip 1 Exchange, a distributor of electronic components. The company is moving its headquarters and logistics from California.

According to a news release, Chip 1 Exchange distributes electronic components for aerospace, medical, automotive, industrial, defense, mobile computing and consumer applications. The company is moving into a 15,000 square-foot space at 701 E. Eighth St., bringing 20 employees total. The facility will include a quality control lab, regional sales office and a purchasing hub with expansion plans for additional employees.

