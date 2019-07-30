Texas homebuilder on probation gets 50 years for buying vehicles with restitution money

Consumer tips to avoid falling victim to robocall scams Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai provides some tips to help consumers avoid falling victim to illegal robocalls and maliciously spoofed calls. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai provides some tips to help consumers avoid falling victim to illegal robocalls and maliciously spoofed calls.

A homebuilder on probation for bilking a Parker County woman out of thousands of dollars was sentenced to 50 years in prison on Monday for buying a beach house in Florida and several vehicles with restitution money owed to the victim.

Joseph Charles “Chuck” Cole, 55, of Maypearl also spent money on vacations, paid for his daughters’ college and took out more than $40,000 in cash.

Cole had told his probation officer he didn’t have any money coming in.

In May 2018, Cole was placed on probation with deferred adjudication for misapplication of fiduciary property over $200,000. The Maypearl homebuilder also was ordered to pay $1,500,358 in restitution, $13,164 per month toward the restitution.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Star-Telegram content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We gave Mr. Cole deferred adjudication from the outset in hopes that he would pay his restitution,” said Parker County Assistant District Attorney Susan Pruett in a Tuesday news release. “However, with him hiding and diverting money on such a tremendous scale, we came to the conclusion that was never going to happen.”

Cole was booked into jail on May 21 and his probation revocation hearing was Monday in Weatherford.

Records showed Cole had paid only $1, 291 in restitution, but he had received and diverted more than $1 million.

He took $500,000 and bought the beach house near Destin, Florida, put some money in a trust for his daughters, and spent over $125,000 to buy or pay off several vehicles including a Porsche and BMW for himself, his wife and children.

During the Monday hearing, a witness testified that Cole sold him his outdoors and hunting business for over $400,000. In the course of the sale, Cole represented to the buyer that the company was making $125,000 annually for the past three years.

But records from Cole’s tax returns indicated he was losing money every year, a loss of $400,000 in the last three years.

“He was ordered to give the probation officer all of his financial account numbers and information on all of his assets and business ventures,” Pruett said. “Because he was using accounts to conceal money, he actually only gave the probation office a fraction of that information.”

District Judge Craig Towson also found that Cole violated other probation restrictions by repeatedly traveling out of state without permission and by failing to tell the probation officer where he was working and living.

“Mr. Cole was using our victim’s money to fund his lifestyle,” said Parker County Assistant District Attorney Jeff Swain in a Tuesday news release. “Among other things, he was using her money to pay for his auto racing expenses.”

Two other victims testified Monday that Cole embezzled from them on construction projects for more than $1 million in 2002 and 2008.

Prosecutors believe Cole had been embezzling from residents for more than 20 years.

“It is builders like Mr. Cole that make things more difficult for the legitimate, upstanding builders across our state,” Swain said. “People are rightly skeptical and wary because con artists posing as homebuilders are a real problem.”

Cole’s legal problems were not limited to Parker County.

Cole was placed on probation for 120 months with deferred adjudication in Tarrant County in June 2018 for misapplication of fiduciary property of $100,000 to $200,000. He embezzled money intended for a home in Fort Worth.