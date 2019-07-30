Woman, children trapped in burning home set by ex escaped after jogger noticed flames

Fort Worth Fire Department addresses arrest of suspected arsonist An Arlington man charged with arson is accused of using flames at the front and back entrances to a house on Hulen Park Circle in Fort Worth, TX to trap the occupants. The family inside the home escaped unharmed with the help of a neighbor. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An Arlington man charged with arson is accused of using flames at the front and back entrances to a house on Hulen Park Circle in Fort Worth, TX to trap the occupants. The family inside the home escaped unharmed with the help of a neighbor.

A woman and two children trapped inside a burning were awakened by a worried jogger who noticed a blaze coming from the front door on Saturday morning.

The jogger passed by the house, in the 3700 block of Hulen Park Circle, at around 4:30 a.m. Inside, a 38-year-old woman and two children were asleep.

After banging on the house and yelling, the jogger was able to wake up the occupants, who then made it safely outside, fire officials say.

The fire was set by the 38-year-old woman’s ex-boyfriend, according to Mike Drivdahl, a spokesman and engineer with the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Courtney Eugene Smith, 39, is charged with two counts of arson, three counts of obstruction/retaliation and one count of interfering with an emergency call.

His bond, which was originally set at $195,000 on Sunday, was increased to $245,000 on Monday, according to records.

Drivdahl said Smith used a “flammable chemical” to set fires to the woman’s car, and the front and back doors of the house.

“There was enough fire that the passer-by was extremely concerned about the family inside the home,” Drivdahl said.

Neither child inside the home is related to Smith. They are family members of the woman, but not her children, officials said.

The day before the fire happened, Drivdahl said Smith and the woman were involved in some sort of domestic incident. He referred questions about what happened that Friday to the Fort Worth Police Department, who told a reporter to submit an open records request for information about the incident.

No report for the Friday incident was found online, but police were sent to the same address on July 12 in response to a complaint of harassment.

Anyone with any information should call the Fort Worth Fire Department’s arson investigators at 817-392-6850.